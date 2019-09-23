Wildfire Impact II: Fire Preparedness and Emergency Response Plan

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo a home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif. California fire authorities say that Pacific Gas and Electric equipment was responsible for the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history. Cal Fire said in a press release issued Wednesday, May 15, 2019, that electrical transmission lines in the Pulga area sparked the Nov. 8 fire that wiped out most of the town of Paradise and killed 85 people. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

The whole world watched in horror as the Paradise Fire completely eradicated the small town last year, and it made those of us living in forested areas more aware of the very real possibility of wildfire. As people increasingly move from the cities into the beautiful Sierra foothills, the threat of the loss of homes to wildfire gets exponentially greater. Forest fires are inevitable, but losing your home to one does not have to be. Fire safety is an important and timely topic as we are nearing fire season and proper preparation can save your home…and your life.

To help individuals understand the local fire dangers and how to best prepare for them, Mary Owens will host a complimentary seminar open to the public at her office located at 426 Sutton Way, Suite 110, in Grass Valley, California. The seminar will be offered from 2-4 p.m. each day October 8-11.

Last year, Mary expanded Owens Estate & Wealth by opening a second location in downtown Auburn and will host an additional session from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at the Auburn Holiday Inn, located at 120 Grass Valley Highway, in the Auburn Terrace room.

During this year’s fall seminar, Mary will present an economic update covering local, national, and global economies, and will discuss the whether or not she sees a recession looming for the U.S. Mary will proceed in showing a short video in which she interviews Susan Rogers of the Firewise Coalition and Nevada County FireSafe Council about what people need to know about wildfire danger locally, how to prepare your home to improve its chances of surviving a wildfire, creating evacuation plans and routes, and more.

This educational seminar will provide invaluable insight and guidelines for individuals and businesses alike that will help everyone to feel more confident about their own fire plans. Following the presentation, Mary will offer attendees an opportunity to ask questions and invites everyone to enjoy refreshments and gourmet hors d’oeuvres.

Each year, Mary produces two On Point videos, which addresses fresh ideas and current trends affecting the economy. These videos are presented during Mary’s annual Fall and Spring Seminars. Previous segments have covered topics such as China, Rethinking Education, Retraining our Workforce, Manufacturing, Brexit, The Popular Vote vs. The Electoral College, and more.

Mary Owens is an acclaimed presenter who has spoken at economic symposiums and national conventions all over the United States. In 2015 she was named to the prestigious Financial Times 400 Advisors List. She encourages anyone in the community who is interested to attend this informative, complimentary seminar to learn her insights on the economy and Wildfire Prevention and Preparedness.

To learn more, view the video trailer by visiting their website at http://www.owensestateandwealth.com.

Limited seating available. To reserve your seat call (530) 272-7500 or e-mail RSVP@OwensEstateAndWealth.com.

