What’s new?

It's countdown time in South Lake Tahoe for area resorts.

Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts are opening five days apart and Sierra-at-Tahoe is opening as soon as possible, according to a press release from Tahoe South. And that begins in just one week. Heavenly is now open and Kirkwood is scheduled to open on Wednesday.

There is also a buzz with three local Olympians trying to repeat, or improve on, previous medal-winning success, including Maddie Bowman, Jamie Anderson and Hannah Teter. They all call Sierra-at-Tahoe their home mountain.

The south shore resorts have been enhanced with more than $750 million invested in capital improvements the past three seasons. Those improvements combined with special offerings are designed to keep skiers and riders flocking to Tahoe.

For those new to the sport, Sierra-at-Tahoe expanded its beginner area with smart terrain, which includes banked turns and shaped features that naturally guide skiers and riders into turns and stops to efficiently master the fundamentals while gaining confidence.

The resort offers deals from $49 for first timer skiers/riders including a lift ticket accessing beginner terrain, two-hour lesson and equipment rental.

Heavenly Mountain Resort will take ski and ride school to a new level with video lessons. Guests will be toured around the mountain by an instructor while learning how to use a portable device to capture first-person video and photography of Heavenly's secret powder stashes and stunning views. Skiers/riders will keep a memory card full of their day's footage after the lesson has ended.

Heavenly offers a free taste of craft brew on the mountain under Tamarack Chair daily from 3 to 4 p.m. Guests will also receive coupons for discounted beers and bites at Tamarack Lodge.

California Lodge's new roof top bar, LAT 38, is the posh après scene with a mountain-modern feel, stringed café lights, a unique warm drink menu, cozy fire pits, acoustic live bands, and appetizers.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort welcomes the season with the expansion of "Expedition: Kirkwood." The flagship program includes courses, clinics and camps to elevate safety and hone skills for navigating the resort.

The American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education Classes include a three-day introductory course to the avalanche phenomena: training students to prepare for and carry out a backcountry trip, understand basic decision making while in the field, as well as the concepts of a companion rescue.

With various camps and clinics offered for all ages and skill levels, the "Ladies Only" packages allow ripping women to excel at their sport in a new adventure. This experience is about escaping, developing friendships, seeking adventure and tackling a variety of terrain and conditions while working on selection, tactical approach and off-piste technique.