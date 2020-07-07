‘We almost had a normal day’: Businesses report mixed experiences for July Fourth weekend

It’s likely no secret to residents that tourism draws a lot of money for the county.

In 2018 alone Nevada County saw over $361 million in total visitor spending, $114.7 million going to the food service industry and 3,770 jobs generated to accommodate for tourism — up by almost 100 jobs from the previous year, according to a report from research market firm Visit California.

As the recession and the pandemic continues, there is concern from some about the lost dollars to local businesses that once came from tourism. This past July Fourth weekend, businesses gave mixed reviews about their flow of dollars and foot traffic.

The owners of both Calla Lily Crepes and South Pine Cafe, as well as Pine Street Burgers, said there was a steady flow of customers.

“We did well, we had a good weekend,” said South Pine Cafe co-owner Suzie Dyer, later adding that “we almost had a normal day.”

Dyer said South Pine was busier than Pine Street likely because customers were doing their own barbecues for dinner and spending time with family members in their homes.

“It was good,” said Calla Lily owner Darren Engstrom. “We were busy the entire weekend,” adding that customers have been gravitating toward the restaurant’s outdoor seating.

Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall said things were busy in the downtown area during the weekend.

“Many of our merchants downtown had sales and were open this holiday weekend,” she wrote in an email. “For some, business has been returning to normal where they are having a good month.”

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce couldn’t be reached for comment. The Grass Valley chamber referred comment to the downtown association.

Genevieve Crouzet, co-owner of Nevada City Classic Cafe, said business was busy — not as busy as the previous years — but also that it’s not fair to compare this year’s revenue with years prior.

“Right now everything is different,” she said. “I’m just going to go on trying with what it is. It’s no time to compare.”

Sean Cox — owner of Roost, and Jernigan’s Tap House and Grill — said that the latter business was closed over the weekend and that business was slow for the former. But Cox said that phenomenon is common during the July Fourth weekend, as families are typically barbecuing at their respective homes and residents are going to take a dip in the Yuba River.

“We all know that the river was insane,” he said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.