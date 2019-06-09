Walking the walk: United Way celebrates annual Day of Action

United Way of Nevada County held its 11th Annual Day of Action on May 31.

Many generous volunteers helped make the community event a huge success. Volunteerism is an essential ingredient to helping local communities grow. A diverse group of volunteers joined in on this day of volunteering. Employees from businesses such as Telestream, Stanford Mortgage and Coldwell Banker showed up to help nonprofits in the community complete special projects.

Stanford Mortgage employees and others helped out in the garden at Memorial Park for YMCA. Telestream employees painted walls and worked in the garden at Hospitality House.

Volunteers from the Mankind Project took action at two locations. At Memorial Park, the men helped prepare the YMCA’s clubhouse for use by disadvantaged youth. At the shelter house, run by Community Beyond Violence, 10 men spent more than 70 hours in service. The men prepared for Day of Action by designing and gathering materials for a privacy fence. The fence was completed in a single day, and in addition, the house was improved with the installation of window blinds, safety lighting, safety tape on stairs, childproofing cabinets and installation of televisions.

ManKind Project. is a global network that empowers men to missions of service, supporting men to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Our local community is enriched by men affiliated with (ManKind Project.),” said Gary Reedy, Outward Engagement Coordinator for the Northern California ManKind Project. “We know each other as men who want to serve their community. Improving safety and comfort at the shelter provided an especially meaningful opportunity for us to connect with our own values and mission.”

“Day of Action is one of my favorite days of the year,” said United Way Executive Director Megan Timpany. “There were so many great projects completed with the help of our wonderful volunteers.”

United Way of Nevada County’s mission statement is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. If you think you’d like to participate in next year’s Day of Action please contact admin@uwnc.org or 274-8111.