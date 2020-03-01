Video Library calls off liquidation sale, closure ‘for now’

Jack Garrett had recently decided to put Video Library on a liquidation sale with plans of closing.

That was until this past week when, after the announcement went public, five interested buyers walked through his door. Now, Video Library has canceled its liquidation sale and will be continuing as normal.

“It took me by total surprise,” said store co-owner Garrett. “They just started coming in. It blew me away, I couldn’t even believe it.”

Video Library Store Manager Darcie Gerbaud agreed.

“The public reaction was overwhelming to us closing,” she said, noting that the store closure will be held off “for now” in part due to The Union’s article and positive comments made online about the store.

The strongest potential buyer is a Nevada City storeowner, said Garrett. The possible purchaser still wants to investigate the lease agreement, but Garrett said she’s put up “earnest money” for the business.

The co-owner said he originally made the decision to liquidate the store after speaking with a business broker in Sacramento, which he acknowledged may have been a misleading perspective as an out-of-towner.

