Two locals join New York Life’s Executive Council

Thomas L Cox has been named a member of the 2020 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 21% of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Mr. Cox has been a New York Life agent since 1987 and is associated with New York Life’s Northern California General Office in Roseville.

He is a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, which is recognized as the standard of excellence in life insurance sales performance, belongs to Auburn Rotary and the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Tom resides in Grass Valley near Lake of the Pines with his wife Linda for the past 52 years.

Kyle Smith has been named a member of the 2020 Executive Council of New York Life Insurance Company, which recognizes the top 18% of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Mr. Smith has been a New York Life agent since 2010 and is associated with New York Life’s Northern California General Office in Roseville.

He is a member the Rotary Club of Grass Valley South, Native Sons of the Golden West, and the Gold Country Estate Planning Counsel.

Kyle graduated from William Jessup University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business. He and his wife Tracy and their children reside in Grass Valley and are active members of their community and nonprofit organizations.

— New York Life Insurance