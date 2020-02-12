Two Little Birds Boutique in Nevada City sports new location, inventory

Winter Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; closed Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Two Little Birds Boutique was once exclusively owned by Kelly Woessner, and at that time was inside the Grass Valley shop Make Local Habit.

Today, the children’s boutique looks noticeably different, and is co-owned by Woessner and Moriah Blue. Since May, Two Little Birds Boutique has been at 234 Commercial St. in Nevada City. It’s also expanded its inventory, which now includes children’s books, toys, accessories and a children’s play area meant to be supportive of families, said Blue.

Blue, who has a background in retail and sales, said she first met Woessner at a prenatal class. At that time, Woessner was deciding whether to sell her store and move on to a different job, or to reinvent Two Little Birds. She decided on the latter.

Blue said the partnership with Woessner just made sense.

“It just was perfect timing,” she said. “I liked her a lot, I liked what she was doing.”

Blue and Woessner, who each have two children of their own, said they’ve worked to make their store “eco-friendly,” selecting products from companies that recycle and that donate to environmental causes.

Their children’s books, said Blue, are socially conscious, and include characters of color who promote environmental stewardship, teach social skills and cultivate empathy.

After almost a year in Nevada City, Two Little Birds has become something of a community hub, said Blue, a kid-friendly place where shoppers can get a glass of water or a snack for their children if they need a respite.

“I’m loving every element of it,” said Blue. “I feel like we fill a lot of needs for the community.”

Blue and Woessner have a number of photo events at their shop coming up. Blue said families can sign up on the shop’s website to get their pictures taken.

