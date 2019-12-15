Truckee River Winery issues last call for tasting room

TRUCKEE — fter a decade of serving wine at its local tasting room, the Truckee River Winery has announced last call.

The winery was given an eviction notice at the tasting location in Truckee and will close its doors on Jan. 12.

“We received an eviction notice. (The owners) expressed that they wanted to sell the property without a tenant on the property,” said Truckee River Winery co-founder Joan Jones.

“We made two offers to purchase the property. We did not hear anything back on either offer. We know we’re not in the range they are looking for.”

The property is at 11467 Brockway Road and is being listed by RE/MAX. The agency couldn’t be reached for comment.

For the past 10 years the tasting room has served as a location for community gatherings, offering up outdoor games, most notably its six bocce ball courts.

Truckee River Winery will continue to produce wine, according to its owners, and will sell its product through its website and at retail stores, restaurants and bars.

The winery has also launched an online wine club, which sends out a selection of Truckee River Winery wines, chosen by winemaker Russ Jones.

Moving into the future, Jones said the winery plans on seeking out a new location for a tasting room.

“We will continue to look for opportunities that might fit the bill,” she said.

Truckee River Winery has been making wines in Truckee for three decades. The company sources its grapes, and brings the fruit to Truckee in order to take advantage of high elevations and cold temperatures to naturally cool the fermentation and slow down the barrel aging process.

“We want to express that we had a wonderful 10-year run at the tasting room and we’ve had tremendous local support,” said Jones. “We’ve really become a hub in the community and that’s something we’ve really enjoyed. The community has been overwhelmingly supportive of our endeavor.”

For more information, visit http://www.TruckeeRiverWinery.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.