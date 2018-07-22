Tips on stock market investing

Have you always wondered about investing in the stock market but were hesitant to give it a try? Or maybe you've only recently accumulated enough extra money to consider beginning to invest.

In either case, there are a few steps to take as you begin to navigate the market.

The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA.org) offers five tips to help you get started.

Understand the basics

When you buy a share of a company's stock, you're getting a small part of the ownership of that company.

The price of the share is based on a variety of factors that reflect the market's perceived value of the company based on numerous considerations, including its current earnings and future prospects.

Variations in the price of a stock can also be driven by fluctuations in the economy, the industry that the company is in and the overall stock market.

Decide what to buy

Before buying a stock, you should investigate the company to decide if you think it's a good investment.

Among the many issues to consider are the overall strength of the industry and the company's products or services, as well as its profits, earnings history and outlook. To get this information, you can turn to the company's financial reports and online research.

Think long term

If you're new to the game, it's generally best to consider the stock market as a long-term investment.

The stock market can be volatile, but if the value of your investment is increasing over time, the ups and downs along the way may not affect your long-term goals.

It's also a good idea to talk to your CPA about the tax implications of holding short-term vs. long-term investments.

Know the pitfalls

As part of your research, it's important to consider the risk associated with the investment.

Since the price of stocks can go up or down, there is a chance of losing some or all of your money. That's not the case with other investments, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit, especially when interest rates are low.

However, the return on those safer investments may be less than what you could earn in the stock market.

Your CPA can help you determine the right amount of risk for you given your own financial situation and risk tolerance.

Address high-interest debts first

While investing can be an important part of smart financial planning, stock market investments shouldn't take priority over paying your bills each month or lowering outstanding high-interest debt obligations, such as credit card balances.

In addition, don't invest using money that you know you will need in the near term.

Consult your CPA

The stock market can be a good investment, but there are clearly many issues to consider before jumping in.

The five tips discussed here offer an introduction, but your local CPA can give you a fuller picture and provide insights customized to your own situation and needs.

Turn to him or her with all your financial questions. Visit CalCPA.org/findacpa to find one near you.

Copyright 2018 American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The Money Management columns are a joint effort of the AICPA and the California Society of CPAs as part of the profession's nationwide 360 Degrees of Financial Literacy program. To listen to podcasts with more financial tips, go to http://tinyurl.com/calcpafinem.