Three Lilies Photography relocates to West Main Street

The business title stems from an array of influences.

Growing up, Lisa Jarvis’ grandmother always called her Lily. Later, she had three children — in addition to three dogs and three cats.

Now, the owner and photographer of Three Lilies Photography is moving her business from 140 Mill St. to 102 W. Main St., a building that is also home to Foothill Flowers and Vintage on Main.

Jarvis was situated on Mill Street for about five and a half years, she said, before considering the move about six months ago.

“It just seemed like downsizing would be the best business decision,” she said.

Jarvis said she also wanted more privacy for her photography studio. Her business currently handles weddings, senior portraits and professional head shots, but will start focusing more heavily on boudoir photography, a style that is meant to be more sensually suggestive.

The photographer said she’s been inspired to do more of these particular shoots because she often hears from women who claim they aren’t photogenic.

“Women are so down on themselves all the time,” she said.

Jarvis hopes that boudoir portraits will help reassure women that they are, in fact, beautiful, and subsequently feel more confident.

Although Jarvis noted that more businesses are sharing spaces in Grass Valley, she was inspired by how many local companies in the area are owned by women.

“A lot of the businesses downtown are women-owned businesses,” she said, “which I think is pretty cool, and I’m glad to be a part of that.”

Jarvis said she’s already moved her equipment to an upstairs back room on 102 W. Main St., but is taking a two-week break to recuperate from the holidays before organizing her things.

Her first photo shoot in her new space will be Jan. 22.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.