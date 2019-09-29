Thomas L. Cox named to New York Life’s Chairman’s Council

Thomas L. Cox has been named a member of the 2019 Chairman’s Council of New York Life. Members of the Chairman’s Council rank in the top 3% of New York Life’s elite sales force of 12,500 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Cox has been a New York Life agent since 1987, and is associated with New York Life’s Northern California General Office in Roseville. He is a financial advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a registered investment adviser and a registered representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC (member FINRA/SIPC), a licensed insurance agency.

He is a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, recognized as the standard of excellence in life insurance sales performance, and belongs to Auburn Rotary and the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Cox resides in Grass Valley, near Lake of the Pines, with his wife Linda for the past 51 years.

New York Life Insurance Company, a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world.

