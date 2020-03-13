‘The universe put this in my lap’: Zone therapy business moves to Grass Valley in October

Mistery Lofgren was a nurse and had shifted into alternative health care for eight years before deciding she wanted to do something different.

Living in Nevada County for 20 years, Lofgren said she opened her therapeutic business, the Art of Under-Standing, in Nevada City over a year ago. But due to parking issues and wanting to ease access to her building for her clients, Lofgren in October moved the Art of Under-Standing to Grass Valley on East Main Street.

“The universe put this in my lap,” said Lofgren. “It’s exciting to have a new modality in town.”

Most closely resembling reflexology, or zone therapy, Lofgren said she uses contact points from people’s feet in order to restore communication within their bodies. Lofgren said the goal of the practice is to help promote cellular regeneration, which she said is done by the client as Lofgren acts more as a facilitator.

“It’s not me, I’m just holding space,” she said. “It’s really what they put into it as well.”

Zone therapy sessions typically last about 45 minutes, according to Lofgren, who also uses BEMER technology — a method its advocates say improves microcirculation of blood flow.

Lofgren’s business also offers detox foot baths and nutritional supplements.

Payments are typically out-of-pocket, said Lofgren, since many insurance carriers don’t cover zone therapy. Sessions are often $60, but Lofgren said she’s currently running a special of three sessions for a total of $150.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.