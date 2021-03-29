The Nevada County Economic Resource Council is open for business

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council (ERC) has been serving local enterprise and industry for more than 25 years, committed to ensuring a thriving, attractive business environment in Nevada County. Longtime resident Gil Mathew, in his reprised role as executive director, is hitting the ground running, focusing on providing existing Nevada County businesses with a robust slate of resources available to them via the ERC.

First established in 1996 out of a need to retain local enterprises (following the departure of such businesses as Mountain People’s Warehouse to Placer County,) the ERC has spent more than a quarter century advocating for small and growing area companies.

The ERC supports initiatives to develop, keep, and connect businesses and talent in Nevada County. Having previously focused on bringing new business to the region, while under Mathew’s earlier leadership at least one company (Huntington Lab Industries) did relocate from the Bay Area to Nevada County based on the work of the ERC. Today, the overall focus of the ERC is shifting to helping the businesses that already call Nevada County home.

Through a contract with California Manufacturing Technology Consulting (CMTC), the ERC is actively seeking area manufacturers who could use some help with their operational challenges. Aid is available at no cost in marketing, finance, human resources and even safety protocols to manufacturers that are working to stay afloat during these unprecedented times.

Utilizing a board of directors that represents many of the major industry sectors that make up the county including representatives from city and county government agencies, along with representatives in healthcare, real estate, education, manufacturing, high tech, finance and the arts, the ERC can advocate for small business on a large level.

Mathew said, “Our board of directors wants area business owners to know the ERC is a resource to help them succeed. The knowledge base of those who sit in our meetings is unparalleled. Today’s ERC has assets to help businesses navigate their way to success.”

It’s having a pulse on the needs of area business owners that lead to the development of NC Tech Connection. The group works in partnership with the ERC to connect employers with a wide-ranging talent pool.

Mathew said in addition to finding talent, business owners face a variety of challenges that the ERC can help with, be it navigating the permitting and licensing process, applying for funding, finding material sources or networking with other entrepreneurs. One thing is for certain, with the presence of the ERC, there is “no need to go it alone.” Mathews said a quick call to the ERC is the first step in taking advantage of the varied expertise offered by the Council.

The ERC is also excited to roll out membership opportunities for local business. The organization will work as an advocate on state, regional and local policies, and work to help solve other known challenges to the business community including affordable housing, broadband, workforce, innovation, and manufacturing partnerships.

Each month, the ERC will use this page to detail programs and offer updates on the important work happening on behalf of local employers. To become involved in the ERC, go to the website NCERC.org or give a call to 530-274-8455.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a freelancer writer in Nevada County. She writes a monthly column on behalf of the ERC.