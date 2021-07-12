Nevada County Economic Resource Council offers Tech Tonic Tuesday

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council is working to meet with various identified industry sectors to discuss like needs, successes and challenges in today’s workplace. Sectors include manufacturing, healthcare, the arts, education, agriculture, retail, real estate, finance and others, but technology is not one of them.

“Most businesses include high-tech in today’s environment, “said ERC Executive Director Gil Mathew. “It’s no longer an isolated industry. The Economic Resource Council is pleased to bring monthly tech related meet-ups to anyone with an interest in business.”

Falling under the Economic Resource Council umbrella, NC Tech Connection began organizing regular meet-ups known as TechTonic Tuesday several years ago to introduce technical education and related resources available in the community. While the pandemic moved the presentations online, the vision to “create a culture of innovation, creativity, and global problem solving that supports a diverse economy and a sustainable future for Nevada County” remains.

The Economic Resource Council is focused on highlighting the tech ecosystem by hosting tech-related events and providing other opportunities to support and connect community members be it through education, networking or mentoring. Mathew added, “We are supported and tasked via a grant from the Northern Rural Employment and Training Consortium to provide support, mentoring and educational opportunities to our region’s tech community.”

Part of that connection is helping businesses find qualified workers and part of that connection is providing opportunities for workers to attain the skillset needed to fill those positions. Working with Sierra College and Chico State along with the Alliance for Workforce Development, the Economic Resource Council hopes to connect employers with job seeks to fill skilled positions.





Another way the Economic Resource Council/NC Tech Connection educates the community is through regular interviews with businesses showcasing the tech components utilized in achieving their own goals.

Tonight, TechTonic Tuesday features the work of Sierra Streams, Inc.

Sierra Streams, Inc. has been displaced since last August when the Jones Fire destroyed their offices, equipment, and a good deal of data. Luckily, over 30 years of water quality testing information was backed up and able to be restored and a temporary lab at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus has enabled them to continue the important work of monitoring the Deer Creek Watershed. Hosted by David Clark Carrol, tonight’s program features a live interview with Sierra Streams, Inc.’s Water Quality Control Manager Helen Fitanides. Tune in at https://nctechconnection.org/event/techtonic-tv-sierra-streams-institute/ from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to learn about how technology is in use at Sierra Streams, Inc., the science behind it all and how you can help keep local waterways clean.

For more information about Nevada County Economic Resource Council to ncerc.org or write to info@ncerc.org .

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a freelancer writer in Nevada County. She writes a monthly column on behalf of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council