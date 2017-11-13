Tech Tips: Mark up Screen Shots in iOS

I recently found myself needing to take a screenshot on my iPhone, and mark it up with instructions. How can I take a screenshot, and then how can I add markings to it and send the screen shot to a friend?

All these iOS questions lately! That's what happens when Apple revises its operating system, as it did recently. And Apple even added new features supporting this exact question in iOS 11.

As far back as we can remember, you've been able to snap a picture of the current screen on Apple devices by pressing the Home and Power buttons simultaneously.

Before iOS 11, this action stored a picture of the current screen, showing whatever you happened to be doing with the device at the time, in your camera roll.

Starting with iOS 11, however, things get interesting. Rather than dumping the image of the screen into the camera roll, you now get a preview of the image in the lower-left corner of your screen.

Tap on this preview, and you have the option to edit the screen capture.

In the image edit screen, you can crop the image by dragging the movable corners of the image. You can mark up the image using any of the drawing tools (pen, highlighter, pencil, or eraser).

You can use the lasso tool to grab any of the annotations you've made, and move them around the image. You can select colors (from a very limited set) for your pen or highlighter.

Finally, use the + icon to add text, a saved signature, a shape or arrow, or magnify a region of the screen capture.

When you're done, click the Done link in the upper-left corner, and the device will save your modified screen capture to the camera roll.

With this new feature, you can easily capture what you see on the screen, mark it up with text, arrows, or shapes, and then save or send the image. It's a great addition to iOS 11.

How to Reboot iPhone 7 or 8

I can't figure out how to reboot my iPhone 8. The buttons I used to press don't work with this phone. There's got to be some way to reboot this phone!

Although you shouldn't need to reboot your phone often, sometimes things can get "out of whack" and rebooting just seems like the right thing to do.

You could power down completely, and then start from scratch, but all you really want, many times, is to simply perform a hard reboot. And it appears that the method for doing this has changed with the iPhone 8.

On an iPhone 7, you can reboot the phone by pressing the Power and Volume Up buttons simultaneously, until the Apple logo appears (then you can let go of the buttons).

That set of buttons won't work with the iPhone 8, because holding the Power button and one of the volume buttons together triggers the SOS mode, calling for emergency help.

Please don't try this out until you're in an emergency, to avoid triggering an unneeded call to 911.

So what's the trick with an iPhone 8? With this phone, you'll need to take an extra step: Quickly press the Volume Up button, then the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Power button until the Apple logo appears.

Yes, it seems like a lot of buttons, and it's not something you do every day. Try it once now: Once you learn the steps, you're likely to remember how to perform this operation when you need to reboot your iPhone 8.

(And, to be complete, before the iPhone X gets into people's hands, it's unclear how to reboot that device—maybe it will use the same buttons as the iPhone 8. )

Doug Behl and Ken Getz spent years answering technical questions in private, and are minimizing the questions by pre-emptively publishing the answers. Hear Doug and Ken's tech tips on KNCO radio weekdays at around 8:21 a.m. and 5:38 p.m.; find full write-ups including links to the products they mention at http://blog.techtipguys.com. Submit your own technical questions to questions@techtipguys.com.