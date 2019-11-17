Tami J. Anderson completes specialized training, builds expertise in luxury real estate market

Tami J. Anderson with Cornerstone Realty recently earned The Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Anderson, (DRE Lic#01818775) joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed the Institute’s training and have enhanced knowledge and tools to better serve clients in the upper-tier markets. The Century 21 Fine Homes & Estates®; program recommends the specialized training and ongoing membership with the Institute.

“I’m proud to have earned the CLHMS designation as it provides further evidence of my commitment to upholding the Century 21 mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences to our buyer and seller clients,” said Anderson.

“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”

About CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates (FH&E)

FH&E is the luxury marketing division of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. This unique target market program supports CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates designated offices and affiliated agents with all the tools and techniques necessary to service the luxury marketplace and sell/market top-tier homes. Learn more at century21.com/finehomes.

About CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 127,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,400 offices spanning 80 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.