Susan George: Your Chamber Alliance at work

Virtual Reality Meetup: For anyone interested in VR/AR/XR, the class will be held from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 30

Free Code Camp: Anyone who wants to learn how to code can come learn the basis from 5:15-7 p.m. Aug. 30

CLASSES: Nevada County Javascript: Support and education about JavaScript to be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 29

Chamber of Commerce organizations actively employ a variety of methods to protect and support the interests of businesses. Working together toward that end, are national, state and local chambers of commerce.

Typically, a chamber of commerce has a larger following than a single business. Chamber membership can expand the exposure of a small business through multiple marketing venues, including chamber websites, social media, community events and print advertising. All of which can be very beneficial.

Chamber membership also provides opportunities to network with other member businesses. These contacts can foster the development of partnerships and mutual support among businesses. They also represent a great opportunity to get to know others in your community.

Chambers offer or connect businesses to educational courses and programs that present information about economic trends and best practices for the operation and growth of a small business. These professional development programs are usually reasonably priced and often complimentary.

Overall, involvement with a local chamber of commerce better connects you to your community. Recognition and understanding of community and business issues becomes heightened. Members are in a position to help identify and solve problems and help favorably affect the business environment. Below you will find some of the exciting events happening put on by the Chamber.

Nevada City Uncorked

Recommended Stories For You

On Aug. 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Nevada City Chamber and the Sierra Vintners are partnering to present Nevada City Uncorked.

Sample wines, craft beers and delicious local food will be offered at 16 different venues throughout downtown Nevada City. This year Uncorked features wineries from Placer, Nevada, Yuba, Butte, and Tehama Counties.

Advance sale tickets are $35, day-of $45. For more information about all the Uncorked activities or to purchase tickets visit nevadacitychamber.com or call the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, (530) 265-2692.

The 52nd annual Constitution Day Celebration

Constitution Day activities are being held on the weekend of Sept. 8-9 in Nevada City. Highlights of the weekend include Revolutionary War Living History at Pioneer Park, the Gold Country Duck Race on Deer Creek and a free outdoor big band concert in the downtown historic district.

On Sept. 8 the annual Constitution Day Parade is a high point of the weekend festivities. Visit nevadcitychamber.com for a complete schedule of events.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.