Susan George: Workshops for Nevada County small businesses

Training workshops offer prime opportunities to expand the knowledge of employees and business owners alike. Several programs are available that teach individuals about tried and true business basics as well as newer, evolving methods that have the potential to improve a business' productivity.

Several upcoming workshops and events that can provide the tools to gain a competitive advantage and build a successful business are being presented locally.

"The Success Series: Better Business Growth" is a series of free workshops for existing small businesses and start-ups. The first three workshops will be held from 8-10 a.m. at the Business and Career Network in Grass Valley.

Workshops

Kristin York will present "Alternative Financing: Beyond Conventional Loans" from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, March 22, at the Business and Career Network, 988 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

Leslie Williams will present "Startup and Expansion: Business Plan for your Goals" from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, April 12 , at the Business and Career Network, 988 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

Catharine Bramkamp will present "Marketing Strategies: The Big Picture" from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Business and Career Network, 988 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

"Greatest Hits: Answers to your Business Questions" from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.

Register at http://ly/NCSuccessSeries. For more information please call 530-582-5022 or email jCarr@sierrabusiness.org. The series is presented by the Business and Career Network, Sierra Business Council and Nevada County Economic Resource Council.

Bob Gius from the Sacramento SCORE Chapter will present "How to Become a Well-Run Business" on Monday, April 2, at the Nevada County Contractors Assn., 149 Crown Point Court in Grass Valley. The cost of this workshop is $15 for NCCA members and $20 for non-members.

If you have questions please contact Robert Gius, Sacramento SCORE, at 916-635-9085 or email sacinfo@scorevolunteer.org.

"How to Become a Well-Run Business" is a workshop designed to help businesses cut through the plethora of business information found in today's electronic world and highlight the importance business basics. This insightful series has already helped over 700 Sacramento area small business owners who want to improve their companies.

"Meet the Lenders" is the second of six small business events the U.S. Small Business Administration, Sierra Small Business Development Center and SCORE has planned for Nevada County in 2018. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the Nevada County Economic Resource Council Building located at 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.

Get your questions answered

Twelve business lenders and business support agencies are set to present information about loans available only to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Loan opportunities ranging from $5,000 to $5 million are available for startup capital or business expansion.

Trained professionals will be available at the event to answer questions about the loans and provide guidance about how best to qualify for a loan even if you have been turned down by your bank. Help with developing a business plan will also be offered.

A panel discussion will provide an overview of six loan programs and a small business owner who has real life experience in navigating these programs will share his knowledge.

Presenters include the following lenders: Grow America Fund, Tri Counties Bank, Veteran Launch, Superior California Economic Development, California Capital, USDA, Socotra Capital and CalRecycle.

To register for "How to Become a Well-Run Business" and "Meet the Lenders" please visit https://www.regionalchambers.com/calendar/.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.