Susan George: Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce, yesterday, today & tomorrow

In 2008 the Nevada County Board of Supervisors wisely suggested that the Chambers of Commerce work more closely together in their effort to promote Nevada County. Chamber collaboration began with specific projects such as a coordinated network of Visitor Centers and the county-wide community tourism calendar.

In 2010 the Nevada City, Grass Valley, Penn Valley Area, South Nevada County and Truckee Chambers of Commerce decided to formalize their commitment to collaborate and formed the Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce, a nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation.

Its mission is to create and agree upon marketing activities that best promote the assets of the county, serve visitors to Nevada County, promote the general welfare and prosperity of the business community and generally advance the interests of the County of Nevada through its activities.

2017 in review

During 2017 without the benefit of any public funding the Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce has accomplished several objectives.

The group meets monthly for the purpose of timely communication among area chambers, as well as the planning and implementation of collaborative projects.

For the fifth year running the chamber coordinated with the Sierra Human Resources Association to present the Annual Labor Law Update and Business Essentials Workshop. We also collaborated with The Union and other community partners to present the 2nd annual Meet Your Match Job Fair, a timesaving venue for numerous employers and job seekers to meet each other face-to-face.

Our long-standing partnership with Craig and Sandy Hoddy, publishers of The Gold Magazine, produced the 11th annual edition of the Nevada County Calendar of events Brochure & Map.

Each year 45,000 brochures are printed by way of this partnership and 20,000 are distributed outside the area to key locations in the Greater Sacramento and Bay Areas.

The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce also partnered with The Union to produce the first edition of the Western Nevada County Business Connections business resource guide.

The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce was given an honorary seat on the Nevada County Economic Resource Council Board of Directors.

In that role we served on Nevada County Economic Resource Council's Royal Welcome Committee, the Marketing Committee and was a participant in the March 2017 Nevada County Economic Resource Council Priority Focus Workshop.

Another important contribution to our community is participation on the Save Our Bridge Campaign team, a group organized to lead a community wide effort to attain the funding necessary to restore and reopen treasured historic covered bridge at Bridgeport.

Projects in the pipeline

Launching the business side of the community web-based calendar is underway. It will feature business seminars, workshops, meet-ups, job fairs and other information relevant to local businesses.

As with the tourism focused calendar there will be the ability to populate multiple calendars with an entry onto a single calendar. A press release with more information and calendar location sites is coming soon.

The 2018-2019 Calendar of Events Brochure will feature the Grass Valley and Nevada City and Truckee Culture Districts. The Chambers are working closely with the Arts Council to develop the content that will best promote the objectives of the Districts.

The 2018 Labor Law Update and Business Essentials Workshop is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, in Esterly Hall at the Nevada County Association of Realtors, 336 Crown Point Circle, in Grass Valley.

Registration includes a light breakfast, lunch, seminar materials and parking. The fee for Chamber members is $80. The non-member fee is $90 and walk-ins the day of (space limited) $100.

The 2018 updates will address recent legislation: prohibition regarding applicant salary and conviction history on an employment application, expansion of the Labor Commissioner's powers, parental leave required for employers with 20-49 employees, and expansion of sexual harassment training topics. Register online at http://www.sncchamber.org/laborlaw.

Employers and job seekers, it is time to begin preparation for the 3rd annual Meet Your Match Job Fair.

Again, this year the great meet-up will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building located at 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley.

The date is still being considered, but will likely take place in April 2018. Press releases with a finalized date are coming soon.

An important Business Incentive and Kick-Off Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley.

The Small Business Association and other State Agencies will be presenting exciting programs and tools that can help a business's bottom line.

Agricultural related programs along with information about general business training and loans and grants that can be used for expansion are just a few examples of the business tools that will be offered.

The event is free. To register please visit: https://www.regionalchambers.com/calendar/.

In 2018 and beyond we will continue our work to strengthen the Regional Chamber alliance and our partnerships with other community organizations.

We believe our collective core strengths and capabilities will provide benefit to us individually, as a group and to the community as a whole.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.