Susan George: Job seekers

On the hunt for a job? Bring your skills and enthusiasm to the Meet Your Match Job Fair being presented from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall, located at 255 S. Auburn Street in Grass Valley.

Representatives from potential employers will be there, eager to meet candidates looking for employment.

Strategies for job seekers

Create a target list of employers doing work you find interesting and whose cultures are a fit for you. Research the companies you wish to contact ahead of time and be prepared to ask questions.

Whenever possible, tailor your resumes to suit the job descriptions and values of the companies that interest you most. Keep in mind, though, many companies cannot accept resumes and will ask candidates to apply on-line.

It can be fun and constructive to develop your personal brand. Imagine you are a product that you are marketing to others. Your brand includes who you are, what you do, and how you do it. Self-assess and consider your personal values, your personal strengths, and what makes you an outstanding contributor.

Prepare an elevator speech, a clear, brief message or "commercial" about you. It should communicate who you are, what you're looking for and how you can benefit a company or organization.

Tell people you know that you are in transition and looking for a job. Involving others in your search will expand the number of people who are able to help you locate opportunities for employment.

Network at business meet-ups and use social media networking channels, such as LinkedIn, Partner up, and Ryzen to connect with potential employers.

Remember, no job seeker is alone. Forming a group that meets weekly to share ideas, be supportive and accountable to one another can both enhance and ease the job search experience.

Sharing opportunities is another potential benefit. What may not be a fit for one group member may be well-suited for another.

Volunteer at an organization whose cause is inspirational and matches your personal values. The time spent volunteering can be fulfilling and also an effective way to expand your sphere of influence.

Avoid negative people, especially during your job search activities. You must adopt and hold a positive outlook. People hire confident, upbeat and positive candidates.

Collect business cards and follow up!

"You don't have to be great to start, but you so have to start to be great." — Zig Ziglar.

Just a reminder

The 2018 Nevada City Bicycle Classic will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24, rather than Father's Day weekend.

For more information contact the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce at 530-265-2692 or nevadacitychamber.com.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.