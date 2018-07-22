Susan George: Busy bees — No lazy summer days for local Chambers of Commerce & Grass Valley Downtown Association

We may be cruising toward fall, but it is not too late to enjoy the summer street festivals in Grass Valley and Nevada City. The historic downtown streets are closed to motorized traffic and filled with arts, crafts, classic cars, food, drink and live music. Best of all … there is no admission charge to a very pleasant evening.

Summer nights in Nevada City celebration finale

Summer Nights in Nevada City has been an annual event for nearly 30 years. Local restaurants are open, along with a variety of food vendors. Live music from many genres are placed throughout the downtown and first-class crafters line the streets. The final Summer Night of the 2018 season will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Shuttle service from the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Ave., in Nevada City, is available. The cost is $5 for adults and children 15 and over. Children under 15 are free. Return trips are free for all. Dogs are allowed on the shuttle, on a leash or in your lap. Shuttle hours are 5:30-10 p.m.

Summer Nights is presented by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. For information, please call 530-265-2692 or 800-655-NJOY.

Grass Valley's Thursday Night Markets — Final nights

The Grass Valley Thursday Night Markets are inviting summer street festivals that include a certified Farmer's Market, arts and crafts, food vendors, and an amazing free Summer Concert Series. While strolling downtown Mill and Main Streets frequent meet-ups with friends and neighbors underscore the strong sense of community.

Shop for fresh locally-grown produce, flowers, herbs, and special hand-crafted trinkets. Top off the evening with a delicious meal from a local restaurant offering curbside dining.

To conclude the 2018 season, the Grass Valley Downtown Association will present two more Market Nights from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 26 and Aug. 2.

For information, please call 530-272-8315 or visit Downtowngrassvalley.com.

Roots & Wings Wine Cruise

The Penn Valley area Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Penn Valley are sponsoring and staffing a stop along the popular Roots & Wings Wine Cruise around Lake Wildwood. Water taxis transport people to several lakefront homes where local wineries and restaurants serve up a culinary experience.

Each year approximately 200 people attend the cruise with the proceeds from the event benefitting the Roots and Wings Education Foundation. The purpose of the Foundation is to provide resources that support and enhance the educational opportunities for the students in the Penn Valley School District. The event is sold out again this year.

New publications

Two leading publications are being distributed at many area locations, as well as the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Centers.

The 2018 Nevada County Business Connections is a comprehensive resource for opening or growing a business in Nevada County. It includes content about local demographics, the tech industry, business associations and networking opportunities, business apps, business financing, digital marketing tools, transportation, business insurance, media contacts, all playing an important role in planning and operating of a business.

The Official 2018-2019 Pocket Visitor Guide contains information about Nevada County lodging, wine tasting locations, craft breweries, restaurants museums specialty shops, performing arts and theaters, camping, miles of trails, area events, area maps, seasonal activities vacation rentals and retreats, movie theaters, nightlife, antique shops, art galleries, kayaking and rafting, camping, lakes and reservoirs, neighborhood parks, State Historic Parks, golf, disc golf, tennis courts, cycling, dog friendly establishments and panning for gold.

In other words, the Guide provides information about most everything there is to see and do in Nevada County. Both publications are produced collaboratively by The Union and local Chambers of Commerce.

Susan George is a co-founder of The Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce. She can be reached at sugeorge@earthlink.net.