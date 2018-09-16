Supporting small businesses: Sierra Commons offers free business consulting, class studios and co-working space

Starting this month, Nevada City's business igniter campus and co-working space, Sierra Commons is expanding its venue offerings, mentorship and education opportunities to help local entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

Business owners looking for some pointers to help them succeed can now get free business consulting at Sierra Commons thanks to funding from a federal program through Sierra Small Business Development Center.

Business consultants will help new entrepreneurs walk through the steps that will turn their ideas into successful ventures. Owners of established businesses can get assistance to help them strategize expansion and access capital to position their ventures for sustainable growth.

Sierra Small Business Development Center's free one-on-one consulting topics include: strategic planning, cash flow management, feasibility, social media, marketing, operations, human resources, and other specialty programs for small businesses and startups in the service area. To request free business consulting, visit http://sierrasbdc.com/, fill out an application form and request a Sierra Commons business consultant.

Those who have always wanted to try co-working, but are unsure if it is the right fit, can now try one day at Sierra Commons for free. Working at Sierra Commons gives people access to a supportive business network when self-employed or working remotely. Sierra Commons gives people the opportunity to stay motivated, connected, and focused while having social support in a collaborative environment.

With two levels of membership, Nomad and Resident, the vibrant co-working community is a combination of remote employees, independent contractors, freelancers, startup companies, students, consultants, growing businesses, and more. Those interested in learning about co-working can send an email to: info@sierracommons.org.

For people who want to share their creative ideas with others, Sierra Commons will offer free use of classroom studios throughout the month of September. The possibilities are endless — folks can teach innovative classes, technology workshops, or use the space to host an entrepreneurship networking party or pop-up store. Available spots are limited and people are encouraged to pitch their ideas to: info@sierracommons.org.

Author, speaker and writing coach Jan Fishler is taking advantage of the free classroom space by offering a free workshop to the public called "Your Book: Just Write It!" from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

The free two-hour class will help writers define their books and get a jump start on turning their publishing dreams into a reality.

"If you're ready to become a published author, I hope you'll join me," said Fishler.

To reserve a spot for the class contact Sierra Commons at info@sierracommons.org.

Started in 2009, Sierra Commons is a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on tax-deductible contributions from businesses and individuals to continue its educational mission.

Learn more about Sierra Commons by visiting sierracommons.org.

Questions? Call (530) 265-8443 or contact info@sierracommons.org.

Source: Sierra Commons.