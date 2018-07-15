Stucki Jewelers earns ‘Best of the Best’ jewelry store

Build a humidor and they will come. And they have. The creativity and innovation of cigar and jewelry pairing has awarded James Arbaugh and Stucki Jewelers the title of Coolest Store in America.

The recognition comes from a national trade magazine that recognizes one store a month in the jewelry industry within the United States. Stucki will be featured in July.

"We work hard to stay fresh and relevant. We are flattered to be recognized for our efforts," said James Arbaugh, owner of Stucki Jewelers.

The Phoenix Humidor opened its doors in November 2017 inside of Stucki Jewelers. The brick-walled vessel is cedar lined and climate controlled.

Home to hand-rolled cigars made all over the world, you will find no Cubans however since the embargo is still in place.

The name Phoenix was inspired by Phoenix Drugs which used the jewelry store location in the 1930s. The original Phoenix sign is on display in the humidor.

"The cigars have been well received and most people see the similarities between jewelry buyers and cigar buyers. Simply put, it's all about the experience," said Arbaugh. "We have a bride and groom-to-be come in for rings and cigars for the big day. But it's not just weddings … it's holidays, anniversaries, weddings, golf days, guys' outings, womens' bunco, we've seen it all."

This type of store within a store is a trending concept in the retail industry. It allows for multiple services/sales items within one shop. However, to Arbaugh's knowledge Stucki is the only jewelry store/humidor combo.

For more information you can like Stucki Jewelers on Facebook or register on Phoenixhumidor.com for details on upcoming events and new releases, or visit in person at 148 Mill Street in Grass Valley.