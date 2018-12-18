Staking their claim: 1849 Brewing Co. welcomed in Glenbrook Basin (PHOTO GALLERY)

For 1849 Brewing Co. co-owner David Krikorian, the thought of opening a brewery seemed unfathomable.

"It's been a dream for 35 years that I never thought I'd be able to do," Krikorian said.

That dream came true this week in Grass Valley's Glenbrook Basin where 1849's 5,800 square foot space opened in the former printing press area of The Union newspaper.

Word of a soft opening spread quickly through social media and customers headed that way.

There are six beers currently available including the North Church Street Hazy IPA, Home Grown IPA, House Ale, Del Oro Mexican Lager, Gravity is Real and Full Steam Ahead, with more to come.

A full kitchen with locally-sourced ingredients is also located in 1849 including a menu with burgers, salads, sandwiches and pizzas from the outdoor wood-fired pizza oven.

"It's an excellent choice for bar food for the price," Grass Valley's Stephanie Cole said.

"We've been slowly watching this place come together," said Margo Murphy while dining with her husband, Mike, Tuesday afternoon. "There's not much else here in the Brunswick Basin."

The Murphys, who live on Loma Rica Road, are glad there is finally a new establishment located closer to them.

"It's a great location. A great space," Krikorian said of the finished product. "I was not sure what to envision, but our contractor was pleasantly surprised. One thing that attracted me to this location was the parking lot and the traffic."

Krikorian enters into the venture with his son Kevin Krikorian and head brewer Jennifer Talley, who brings more than 20 years of experience to the table.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with plans to stay open later on Fridays and Saturdays.

The kitchen is slated to stay open nightly until 9 p.m. On late nights a bar menu will be kept available.

Live entertainment is already scheduled for the brewery with artists such as The Deadbeats, Lazy Hustler and Johnny Mojo lined up.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. with live music to follow.

