‘SPARC Up a Conversation:’ Young professionals networking group meets Thursday
Special Publications Editor
After a two-month summer hiatus from meetings to go do fun summer things, SPARC will host its next networking event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Sierra Commons. Appetizers will be provided from the Ham Stand, along with wine from Nevada City Winery, to give attendees a taste of Nevada City. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated.
SPARC is a safe, supportive space where anyone between the ages of 21-40 can come to help advance their career. Whether you work for a small business or a large company, own your own business or are looking to start a business, or if you are looking to get promoted, SPARC can help you reach your career goals while also helping you build your social connections with other like-minded young professionals. If you’ve lived in Nevada County your whole life, are new to the area, or are moving back after some time away, SPARC can help you meet new people, build strong business relationships, and gain new skills.
Monthly meet-ups take place to provide networking opportunities in a no-pressure environment.
Meet-ups are held at a different business each month, giving you a chance to look behind the scenes at the inner workings of that business.
Sierra Commons is a co-working space in the Seven Hills District that offers many courses for young professionals in our area at 792A Searls Ave. in Nevada City.
No RSVP is necessary to attend, but if you are interested in getting updates on future events, call 530-273-4667 or email SPARC@grassvalleychamber.com.
