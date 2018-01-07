Solar information session from Byers Solar in Grass Valley

INFO: Call 800-977-5323 to reserve a seat and visit https://www.facebook.com/events/156482098433668/ for more information.

Byers Solar is having an Open House and Solar Information Session from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho-Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

Interested participants are invited to come learn from solar experts and get a view of what's ahead for sustainable energy in 2018, enjoy some light appetizers, and leave informed.

Topics to be discussed include 2018 Solar Tax Credits, proposed Solar Tariffs and new SunPower technology highlights.

PG&E rates have been increasing dramatically the last several years. Many homeowners are installing solar systems to save money and create energy independence.

Green Tech Media reports that the total installed U.S. solar photovoltaic capacity is expected to nearly triple over the next five years.

Even in the often shady conditions of the Sierras, there are ways to make solar work to create significant savings.

Byers Solar is proud to be a locally owned company, creating jobs and helping clients save money and energy.

Byers Solar professional Coryon Redd will present solar insights for 2018, discuss options and answer questions.

The discussion will cover:

How solar energy can save you money.

Current solar energy programs with PG&E, State and Federal government.

Q&A with solar experts.

For those who are interested in attending this information-filled evening, guests are encouraged to call 800-977-5323 ahead of time to reserve a seat.