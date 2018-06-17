Solar info session from Byers Solar & SunPower in Grass Valley

INFO: Visit http://www.ByersSolar.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/2046462322243400/ for more information

Byers Solar is hosting a solar information session with SunPower's John Arnaud from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

John Arnaud has worked in the renewable energy field for over five years and now, as SunPower Regional Sales Manager, is seeing rapid changes in solar policy, industry and business structure.

Those who are interested in solar are encouraged to come and learn more about what these changes will mean to those considering renewable energy options along with the latest SunPower technology advances.

Arnaud will also discuss the new California Mandate for solar on all new homes by 2020.

Byers Solar professional Coryon Redd will review options for effective solar design, solar energy savings, understanding how billing works and answer questions, addressing:

Benefits of going solar.

Typical process from initial meeting to completion and one year review.

Locking in best PG&E rates, policies.

Understanding how solar is billed.

Those who would like to participate are asked to RSVP by calling 800-977-5323.

Source: Byers Solar