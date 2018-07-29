Solar energy is for seniors, too! — Byers Solar gives the benefits of going solar for seniors

There are many benefits to solar energy. Two groups of people that really stand to gain tremendously from renewable energy in their homes are young families and seniors.

For young families, the benefits to solar energy are fairly obvious. They own their homes and are likely to be in this home as they raise their children.

They tend to be concerned with the future of the planet where their children will be living for many decades. They are motivated to get and keep their cost of living down, so as to enjoy as much of the "American Dream" as possible.

Seniors are less obvious as benefactors from renewable energy, but they realize immediate rewards, too. Seniors have fixed income and solar energy offers reduced utility bills.

Seniors have the equity to qualify for long term financing that is offset by energy savings. Seniors may be looking at the legacy they leave their grandchildren — solar energy is free, clean energy from the sun, reducing carbon impacts.

Going solar for seniors means reducing and fixing the cost of their utility bills, increasing the value of their home while making a conscientious choice.

This year is an important year for solar. Anyone who has considered solar should take a closer look at acting soon. Many rebates and solar programs are now on the Federal Government's chopping block, with some states quickly following suit.

Top three benefits to going solar

Reduce your electric bills. A solar panel system generates free power for its entire 25+ year lifecycle. Solar reduces utility bills.

Prevent rising energy costs. In the past 10 years, residential electricity prices have gone up by an average of three percent annually. A solar energy system fixes electricity rates.

Going solar lets you forecast and manage expenses.

Protect the environment. Reduce your carbon footprint and demand on fossil fuels. Did you know that buildings are responsible for 38 percent of all carbon emissions in the U.S.? This means we can each make a big difference by choosing solar.

Source: Byers Solar.