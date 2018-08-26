Solar continues to show strong industry growth: Byers Solar noted in national ranking

INFO: Visit http://www.ByersSolar.com for more information and call 800-977-5323 to RSVP for the free event

Byers Solar has been recognized as a 2018 Top Solar Contractor in the Northern California region.

The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list includes Nevada County-based solar firm Byers Solar in Grass Valley — more than 10,600 megawatts of solar power were installed last year in the United States, and local installer Byers Solar has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its contributions to the industry.

Byers Solar achieved a rank of 373 out of 450 solar companies on the magazine's 2018 Top Solar Contractors list of United States solar installers.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States.

Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

"Solar Power World is very excited about the 2018 class of Top Solar Contractors," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Our 2017 list showed impressive installation numbers after 2016's huge rush to meet ITC requirements, and many companies were hesitant to show unavoidable installation dips after last year's high.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're happy to feature a strong group of thriving U.S. solar installers on the 2018 Top Solar Contractors list. These companies truly are at the top of their markets."

The U.S. solar market had its biggest year ever in 2016, installing more than 15,000 MW. Although installations in 2017 dropped to 10,608 MW, the total still represents 40 percent growth over 2015 numbers.

The year-over-year downturn can be attributed to the large influx of 2016 projects rushing to meet the anticipated expiration of a 30 percent federal tax credit that was eventually renewed. Last year also saw uncertainty surrounding potential Section 201 tariffs on imported solar panels, which may have led to delayed or canceled projects.

A major highlight of 2017 was the non-residential market growing 28 percent year-over-year, the fourth straight year of annual growth for commercial, industrial and community solar.

This year, Byers Solar is expanding with a new commercial solar division to better respond to the needs of businesses, government and non-profit organizations. In 2017, 30 percent of all new electric generating capacity brought online in the United States came from solar, second only to new natural gas capacity.

The first quarter of 2018 showed a 13 percent growth over the first quarter of 2017, and Byers Solar is continuing to contribute to the wave of increasing solar generation.

Byers Solar is a locally owned company, creating many full-time jobs and helping clients save money and energy. Byers Solar will be holding a free solar information event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

Interested attendees are encouraged to come learn why people are choosing Byers Solar and SunPower for quality, reliability and consistent performance.

For more information on the event or Byers Solar, visit http://www.ByersSolar.com or call 800-977-5323.

Source: Byers Solar