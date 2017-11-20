Sierra Small Business Development Center opens office in Nevada City

The Sierra Small Business Development Center has opened a satellite office in partnership with the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, located in the Green Screen Institute at 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.

The center is a program that provides free consulting and training designed to help existing and new businesses.

The center can help new businesses identify funding options and help in strategizing expansion plans and accessing capital.

The center's free one-on-one consulting topics include strategic planning, cash flow management, feasibility, social media, site selection, marketing, operations, human resources, and other specialty programs for small businesses and startups in the service area.

The Sierra Small Business Development Center serves a seven-county region comprised of Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Lassen, Modoc, Placer and El Dorado counties, with its main office in Truckee. It serves small and medium businesses with fewer than 500 employees, including new ventures, growing companies and mature businesses. The center is partially funded through a grant from the Small Business Administration. Additional funding comes from other public and private regional partners with a vested interest in economic development.

For more information, call 530-582-5022 or go to sierrabusiness.org.