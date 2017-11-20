Sierra Small Business Development Center opens office in Nevada City
November 20, 2017
The Sierra Small Business Development Center has opened a satellite office in partnership with the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, located in the Green Screen Institute at 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.
The center is a program that provides free consulting and training designed to help existing and new businesses.
The center can help new businesses identify funding options and help in strategizing expansion plans and accessing capital.
The center's free one-on-one consulting topics include strategic planning, cash flow management, feasibility, social media, site selection, marketing, operations, human resources, and other specialty programs for small businesses and startups in the service area.
The Sierra Small Business Development Center serves a seven-county region comprised of Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Lassen, Modoc, Placer and El Dorado counties, with its main office in Truckee. It serves small and medium businesses with fewer than 500 employees, including new ventures, growing companies and mature businesses. The center is partially funded through a grant from the Small Business Administration. Additional funding comes from other public and private regional partners with a vested interest in economic development.
For more information, call 530-582-5022 or go to sierrabusiness.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Business
- Meet Your Merchant: Owner of Asylum Down takes over the adjacent business of an old friend
- Changing lives one house at a time with the Nevada County Habitat for Humanity
- New Italian restaurant now open in downtown Grass Valley
- New Grass Valley taphouse to offer beer, full menu, sports and more
- Susan George: The enduring value of gold mining
Trending Sitewide
- Animal cruelty charge filed in Simply Country case
- Meet Your Merchant: Owner of Asylum Down takes over the adjacent business of an old friend
- Nevada City’s cannabis dispensary committed to becoming positive presence for city
- Reported rampage in Grass Valley leads to burglary, vandalism charges
- Nevada County judge rules that murder suspect Jason Schuller will wear restraints at trial