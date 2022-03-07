Sierra Commons offers spring Business Ignitor Course

The Sierra Commons Business Ignitor Course has helped hundreds of Nevada County entrepreneurs kickstart their businesses. Going beyond the classroom and the knowledge gained from a team of highly qualified instructors, it’s a remarkable student experience — a safe place for students to open up about personal challenges and fears about starting an enterprise.

It’s also a place where students form lasting bonds and create support networks that carry throughout their entrepreneurial careers.

Live and In-Person

The format is returning to its roots. All sessions will be in-person at The Studio at Sierra Commons, creating maximum learning and collaboration opportunities.

The sessions dive into everything from business strategy, creating a minimum viable product, and mindfulness of running a business to time management, bookkeeping, taxes, law, insurance, marketing, and technology. The classroom environment is lively and interactive, with students and instructors teaching and learning from each other.

“It really inspired me to push forward and do a second location. Everything’s going smoothly and I’m super excited,” said Amanda Daley, owner of Fable Coffee.

Students have access to weekly accountability meetups, access to gigabit broadband at the Sierra Commons coworking facility, and networking opportunities.

The graduation party is always a fun way to celebrate and network. Friends, family, and the entire Sierra Commons business community are invited.

One-to-One Advising

In addition to group sessions, Ignitor students are matched with one or more Sierra Small Business Development Center advisors to remove roadblocks and help businesses advance to the next level. These services are offered at no additional cost and can continue long after the end of the course.

“My residential design business emphasizes the use of cutting-edge technologies. SBDC advisors have helped me develop workflows that have eliminated endless unproductive hours so I can better focus on my customers during the design process,” said Eric Breuer, of Eric Breuer Designs.

For more information, contact Robert X Trent at 530-265-8443 or info@sierracommons.org .

This program is brought to you in part by the Sierra Small Business Development Center.

Source: Sierra Commons

KNOW & GO WHAT: Spring 2022 Business Ignitor WHERE: Live at The Studio at Sierra Commons, 792 Searls Ave. Suite A WHEN: April 5 through May 19. Core Classes: Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 to 7:30 p.m. Accountability Meetups: Wednesdays noon to 1 p.m. COST: Sliding scale MORE INFO: Registration now open at http://www.sierracommons.org