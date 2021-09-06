Sierra Commons offers business course

Sierra Commons, Nevada City’s small business center and coworking space, is launching the Future Forward Business Ignitor Course.

As fall approaches, changes to our local economy are accelerating.

The end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and shifting job market dynamics are leading many people to reevaluate their personal and professional priorities. Entrepreneurship may now be the best option for those working towards a more balanced lifestyle.

A team of expert instructors from various fields understands the challenges of starting and running a small business. Classes provide guidance on fundamental business practices and how to avoid common pitfalls. The course covers a wide variety of topics and is perfect for people starting or currently running small businesses.

In addition to the Sierra SBDC, our returning Lead Partner, this Ignitor will be held in conjunction with the Greater Grass Valley and Nevada City Chambers of Commerce, YubaNet.com, Wicked Good Copywriting, Sierra Business Council, and the Grass Valley Downtown Association. This collaboration expands the Ignitor’s reach and resources, giving students access to a broader regional entrepreneurial support network.





“The Future Forward Ignitor is designed to create jobs and professional opportunities for students,” says Sierra Commons’ Executive Director, Robert Trent. “We have active support from economic organizations across the region who are doing their part to create and maintain a diverse, resilient local economy.”

The Sierra Commons Business Ignitor launches on Oct. 5 and runs through Nov. 11. Students will meet via Zoom on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In addition to the classes, there will be mentorship, accountability meetups, coworking, and networking opportunities.

Online registration is now open. If you would like to enroll or learn more, visit the Sierra Commons website at http://www.sierracommons.org or call 530-265-8443.

During this critical transition in our economy, Sierra Commons and our partners are offering registration on a sliding scale in order to be as inclusive as possible. Tuition is now offered on a sliding scale of $150 to $650. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.

“Our graduates are running successful Nevada County businesses,” says Trent. “Light manufacturing, restaurants, wellness consultants, retailers, you name it – these are all started by people who saw an opportunity to move their lives forward by turning their ideas into businesses.”

Founded in 2009, Sierra Commons is a nonprofit community service organization located in Nevada City. It offers business education as well as a coworking space for entrepreneurs and remote workers.

Source: Sierra Commons