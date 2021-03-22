Sierra Commons launches special Business Ignitor Course

Sierra Commons, Nevada City’s small business center and coworking space is launching a special Spring Forward Business Ignitor Course.

Business Ignitor X Graduates at Sierra Commons.

Photo by Laksmi Greenberg

While building on the proven model of Ignitors past, and continuing to leverage the efficiency – and necessity – of remote learning, Spring Forward’s instructors are experts from a variety of fields who understand the challenges of starting and running a small business. Classes, with titles such as The Business Owner Mindset, Tools of the Trade, The Cost of Making Money, and Business Plans Suck (For Now) provide guidance on fundamental business practices and how to avoid common pitfalls. The course covers a wide variety of topics and is perfect for people starting or currently running small businesses.

The Spring Forward Ignitor Course brings a couple of unique changes to the platform. Tuition is significantly lower. Attendees will be asked to participate on a sliding scale of $150 to $650. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.

Expanded partnerships are another change. In addition to the Sierra SBDC, our returning Lead Partner, this Ignitor will be held in conjunction with the Nevada City and Grass Valley Chambers of Commerce, YubaNet.com, Nevada County, Wicked Good Copy, Sierra Business Council, Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District, Grass Valley Downtown Association, Nevada County Arts Council, and the Truckee Cultural District. This expands its reach and resources, giving students access to a broader regional entrepreneurial support network.

“Obviously, the Ignitors create jobs and opportunities,” says Sierra Commons’ Executive Director Robert Trent. “But this one is different. We have active support from economic organizations across the region, all of them seeing that – more than ever – it is important to support the entrepreneurs that create and maintain a diverse, resilient local economy. One built on community and connection by people who live here and are invested in a thriving environment – and who want to contribute to and foster our unique regional personality.”

The Spring Forward Sierra Commons Business Ignitor launches on April 13 and runs through May 20. Students will meet via Zoom on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. In addition to the classes, there will be mentorship, coworking and networking opportunities.

Online registration is now open. If you would like to enroll or learn more, visit the Sierra Commons website at http://www.sierracommons.org or call 530-265-8443.

“These things really work,” says Trent. “Our graduates are running some successful businesses in Nevada County. Cleaning services, restaurants, wellness consultants, a yoga studio – these are all people who saw an opportunity to make their lives happen. There are more out there. They bring the passion; we just guide them down the launch path. So often that’s all that’s needed to turn ideas into businesses.”

Founded in 2009, Sierra Commons is a nonprofit community service organization located in Nevada City. It offers business education as well as a coworking space for entrepreneurs and remote workers.

For more information, contact Robert Trent at 530-265-8443 or info@sierracommons.org or visit sierracommons.org.

Source: Sierra Commons