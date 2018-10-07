Sierra College to host Startup Pitch Mentor Round in Rocklin

Sierra College students will present their business ideas at Startup Pitch Mentor Round from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, to founders and serial entrepreneurs assembled by Steve Ricketts, founder of SRicketts Consulting, to mentor students' fledgling businesses, according to a release.

The audience will benefit from the exchange as well as hearing advice from successful entrepreneurs. The pitch night event will be held at the Rocklin campus of Sierra College in the Fireside room in the cafeteria. Tickets to attend are available at https://bit.ly/2M1p9Gv.

Ricketts explained that local industry leaders are committed to supporting home grown businesses.

"There is untapped potential at Sierra College and business leaders are stepping in to mentor the next generation of startups," said Ricketts. "These serial entrepreneurs will provide honest advice and referral to resources at no charge to increase students' success in launching companies in the region."

Amy Schulz, Dean, Business and Technology Division, indicated that Sierra College is dedicated to supporting regional economic growth by preparing students with entrepreneurial skills.

"The college is grateful to local business owners who are willing to share their expertise with student startups," said Schulz. "Students can take business and entrepreneurship classes toward certificates and degrees. They can also join Hacker Lab powered by Sierra College to develop prototypes and take community education classes to gain startup skills. With this educational foundation, the mentors can take students to the next level and increase their success in making their dreams come true."

Recommended Stories For You

Ricketts formed the Affiliate Mentor Program to help students who have developed business plans and created prototypes. The goal of Startup Pitch Mentor Round is to guide students in perfecting their business pitches and connecting with startup resources.

"Students apply to present at Startup Pitch Mentor Round and receive mentors' advice at no charge," said Ricketts. "With the mentor feedback, students can refine their pitches, follow-up on suggested resources, connect with funders, and save time and money avoiding costly mistakes as they launch successful companies."

Dennis Wingate, Business Professor, Sierra College, indicated that the Mentor program is an exciting step for the college.

"In our Business 141 course, we teach about product innovation and entrepreneurship," said Wingate. "Some students are just now at the idea vetting stage and others have done market research to prove that their ideas have an opportunity in the market. No two businesses are alike so by creating a mentorship program, we will be able to pair students with the right mentors to help them with the next stage of their businesses."

Get tickets for the Oct. 17 Startup Pitch Round at https://bit.ly/2M1p9Gv.

For more information, contact Steve Ricketts at sricketts@cebridge.net or 530-878-0112.

Source: Sierra College.