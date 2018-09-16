Sierra College, Tahoe Truckee schools to host job fair

TRUCKEE, Calif. — More than 2,000 opportunities will be featured at the Tahoe Truckee Job Fair held at Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Hosted in partnership with the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, the job fair is open to all interested job seekers. Employer registration is open.

"Based on employer feedback, the community job fair is a cost-effective recruiting and hiring event," shares Nicole Cheslock who organizes the event for Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee. "The Job Fair offers community members one location to meet with more than two dozen employers while also learning about free and low-cost career training resources including Sierra College's courses, certificates and degrees as well as Tahoe Truckee Unified School District's career pathways and adult education programs."

Employer registration

Employers are encouraged to register for the Job Fair before Sept. 30. Details and the most up to date information about the job fair are available at tahoetruckeejobfair.weebly.com. There is no cost to participate. Tables and WiFi are provided. The Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee campus is located at 11001 College Trail in Truckee. After viewing the event site, contact Nicole Cheslock at 415 -902-8494 or nicole@nicolecheslock.com with questions.

Job Seekers

Employers are hiring for jobs paying $15 to $50 per hour and annual salaries up to $100,000 as well as entry-level, minimum wage and seasonal positions. The list of participating employers, which continues to grow, includes Boreal Mountain Resort, County of El Dorado, Diamond Peak Ski Resort/Incline Recreation (IVGID), KidZKount, Placer Community Action Council Inc., New and Used Tahoe Sports, Northstar California Resort, Panda Express, Placer County, Resort at Squaw Creek, Rite Aid, The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe, Starbucks, Sugar Bowl Resort, Tahoe Donner Association, Tahoe Truckee Unified College & Career Readiness, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and Welk Resorts.

In addition to the Tahoe Truckee Job Fair, job seekers and emerging professionals are invited to Success Workshops offered at Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee. Upcoming workshops, offered at no cost, include Time Management Strategies at 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 25, Resume Writing at 5:10 p.m. on Oct. 2 and Stress Management at 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 9. The Success Workshops are designed and facilitated by counselor Christopher Old. The workshops are held in room 102 and last about 50 minutes (registration is not necessary).

Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee

Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee offers a variety of career focused courses including accounting, administration of justice, Mechatronics, early childhood education, EMT training and refresher courses as well as graphic arts and photography. Boasting ten "on-the-ground" degrees including Business, Psychology, Social Sciences, Administration of Justice and more, many students begin their academic careers at Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee before transferring to four-year colleges and universities. High school students can enroll in Sierra College's courses for just one dollar per unit. Standard tuition is $46 per unit. First year full time students are eligible to enroll tuition-free. For more information about Sierra College, visit SierraCollege.edu.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

TTUSD offers Career Technical Education pathways that prepare high school students for college and career simultaneously. "These highly rigorous programs of study provide hands-on learning experiences that align to industry-related required skills and post-secondary opportunities that lead to careers in Biomedical Science, Culinary and Hospitality, Engineering Design, Information Technology, and Public Services," shares Todd Wold, Ed.D., TTUSD's Manager of College and Careers, Career Technical and Adult Education. TTUSD also has implemented new adult education programs for job readiness, industry skills in automotive technician, building trades, basic computer skills, finance, computer aided design and manufacturing, translation and interpretation, GED, ESL, and U.S. Citizenship Preparation. For more information, talk to Wold at the job fair or email CTEPathways@ttusd.org or AdultEducation@ttusd.org. For more information visit ttusd.org

