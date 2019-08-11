Sierra Business Council report shows growth in small businesses

TRUCKEE — A mid-year economic report by the Sierra Small Business Development Center at the Sierra Business Council shows steady growth in small businesses started this year in the Tahoe region.

“There’s definitely been consistent growth,” said Jessica Perry Carr, associate director of the center.

In Nevada County, the development center served 170 clients and saw eight new businesses start between January and June. This led to $18.6 million in capital infusion into the county, the report states. In Eastern Placer County, four businesses were started with $51,500 in capital infusion during the same period. Starting July, the center will expand to cover all of Placer County including Roseville and Rocklin.

The development center serves a seven county region of Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Sierra, Plumas, Lassen, and Modoc counties. Out of their entire coverage area 12 new businesses were started with 670 jobs supported, 77 new jobs created and $19.2 million in capital infusion into the region between January and June.

In 2018, the entire region saw 28 businesses started, 171 jobs created and $12.3 million in capital infusion into the region.

Since 2015, when the Sierra Business Council began hosting the Small Business Development Center, the number of clients served in the region has grown every year. In 2015 the development center served 251 clients. That number grew to 337 in 2016, 341 in 2017 and 400 in 2018.

“2018 was our biggest year yet,” said Carr. “I would predict that we’ll be around 450 clients this year.”

Though the development center is reaching more clients, Carr hopes to continue to expand the free service to more small businesses.

“We provide free one on one individualized consulting to small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Carr. “It’s an awesome program but it’s a well-kept secret which is not our intention,” she said.

The program has about 15 consultants that work in different areas of expertise including startup, cash flow management, marketing and sales. Coming this fall, the organization will host the third-annual Tahoe Pitch Showcase which give entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their ideas in front of a live audience.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.