Showcasing the community: Six vacation housing unit rentals open in Grass Valley

She wanted to fill a niche.

That’s the reason Lore Reynolds-Hamilton gave for opening Creektown Cottages, a space that includes six vacation housing unit rentals, just outside downtown Grass Valley.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase our community,” she said. “We’re super proud of the project.”

Opened in December, Creektown Cottages is meant for to travelers with children or dogs, and medical practitioners or linemen temporarily working in the area, said Reynolds-Hamilton.

“It’s hard to find places that are short-term,” she said.

The rentals offered at the Grass Valley cottages are of short duration, just under 30 days. The two two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units include laundry rooms, full kitchens and an outdoors commons area with a barbecue. The one-bedroom units are $175 per night plus tax, and the two-bedroom units are $225 plus tax.

The owner said Creektown Cottages is nice for residents having family members visit the area, or for couples with a destination wedding in the county.

Reynolds-Hamilton said she and her husband, Craig Hamilton, who have lived in Nevada County since the 1970s, are hoping to attract more people to the area.

“Everyone’s right there to experience Grass Valley together,” she said.

