Second installment of property tax bill still due April 10

The due date for the 2nd installment of the 2019-2020 secured tax bill is April 10 at 5 p.m. Payments must be received to the office or show a postmark of April 10. If mailing close to this date, a hand stamped timely postmark is encouraged to ensure timely payment. If received after the April 10 date without a timely postmark, a 10% penalty plus a $10 cost will be added for late payment.

If you own property in Nevada County and have not received a tax bill, a copy may be printed from the tax collector’s website at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/365/My-Tax-Bill

Payment transactions can be made online at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/372/Pay-Your-Tax-Bill or by phone at 877-445-5617 up until 11:59 p.m. on April 10. Please note that electronic checks are free of charge but there is a 2.38% fee, charged by the vendor, for credit/debit card transactions.

A convenient outside drive-up Drop Box is available in the parking lot of the Rood Government Center until 5 p.m. on April 10. Follow the signs for location.

In-person payments are suspended until county buildings re-open. For those that cannot pay by other methods mentioned above, we are asking that you contact the office either by email at ttc@co.nevada.ca.us or by phone at 530-265-1285 to schedule an in-person appointment.

With the recent extensions of the Federal and State Income Tax deadlines, people are questioning why this is not also happening with local property tax deadlines. It is important for everyone to note that Local County Tax Collectors have no authority to change the April 10 deadline for the Second Installment of Property Taxes because the delinquency date of April 10 is established by State law. We also do not support the extension of the due dates as these revenues support essential local public services, such as emergency response, public health, schools and other local financial obligations and come at a time when these cash flows are needed most to sustain these services.

But it is also understand how this is affecting the personal lives of constiuents, physically and/or financially, not only locally but around the state, country and globally. All those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to do so using the online or telephone payment services or to mail payments, with a timely postmark of April 10. E-check payments have no cost but credit/debit cards are charged a 2.38% convenience fee by our offsite vendor. For those who are directly impacted, either physically or financially and are unable to pay timely, there will be a penalty waiver process offered after the April 10 deadline. This will require documentation of how you were impacted by the virus, either reduced hours, layoffs, business closure, hospitalization, etc., that made the timely payment of taxes not possible.

The County has announced that it will be closing to the public for most non-essential services beginning March 19. Staff will be available to answer calls, emails and in-person on an appointment basis only for those that cannot use the above methods of payment and need to come into the office. Call the main line at 530-265-1285 to set this appointment. Please do not come down to the office without an appointment.

As things are changing daily, the County website and social media sites will be kept up-to-date for questions that everyone might have.

Source: Tina M. Vernon, Nevada County Treasurer & Tax Collector