Robin Hamilton earns NAR designation in Seniors Real Estate

Robin Hamilton with Century 21 Davis Realty, Inc. has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors.

Hamilton joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation.

All who were considered were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older.

"Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES designation means that a Realtor has that understanding," said Hamilton. "Whether they are buying, selling relocating or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a Realtor designated SRES will be able to help them every step of the way."

For the second consecutive year, Hamilton is the proud recipient of the highly distinguished Century 21 President's Award.

The Century 21 System presents the prestigious President's Award to top producers achieving both Centurion level production and the Quality Service Pinnacle Award in the same year.

To put this into perspective, there are over 110,000 Century 21 agents worldwide, and there were only 197 President's Awards given for 2017.

Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council, founded in 2007, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions.

There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization world-wide.

The National Association of Realtors, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.1 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

For more information, visit SRES.org or contact Robin Hamilton directly at 530-632-3838, her email address is RobinSells2U@gmail.com or visit her website at http://www.RobinHamilton.Realtor.com.