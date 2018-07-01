River Valley Community Bank re-hires Mike Vasquez for temporary assignment

River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC Markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the "Bank"), today announced it has re-hired Mike Vasquez as its senior vice president, special projects officer, according to a release.

In this capacity Vasquez will assist with many aspects of the Bank's relocation of its existing Grass Valley branch into its new facility currently under construction at 580 Brunswick Road, Grass Valley. The completion of construction and move into the new office is scheduled to occur this fall.

Prior to his retirement in 2017, Vasquez was the Bank's senior vice president, and Nevada County regional manager.

"I'm excited to come back and help with many aspects of the Bank's upcoming relocation to its new building," Vasquez said. "River Valley Community Bank is making a significant financial investment in the building, which demonstrates its long-term commitment to providing for local banking needs of the greater Grass Valley and Nevada City communities."

John M. Jelavich, President and CEO said, "Mike had been instrumental in establishing our Grass Valley branch in 2013 and worked to expand that office until his retirement last year. It will be great having him back on board to assist with our upcoming relocation which will enable our bankers to continue to focus on providing the community with excellent customer service."

Jelavich continued, "Mike had a significant role for our Bank in Grass Valley, and we are excited that he is here for the completion of construction and the opening of our permanent Brunswick road facility."

Recommended Stories For You

The Bank serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City

426 Sutton Way, Grass Valley (relocating to 580 Brunswick Rd., Grass Valley in the fall of this year)

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn (coming soon in summer this year)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at http://www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at 530-821-2469.

Source: River Valley Community Bank