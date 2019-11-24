River Valley Community Bancorp to open new branch in Marysville

YUBA CITY – River Valley Community Bancorp with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank, has received formal approval from banking regulators to proceed with opening a new, full service, branch office in Marysville. The branch will be located at 904 B Street and is expected to open in early 2020.

The Bank first opened for business in Yuba City in 2006 and opened a second branch in Grass Valley in 2013. In September 2018, the Bank added a third branch in Auburn. Since its inception, the Bank has grown steadily by offering a local, relationship banking experience valued by its customers. The Bank is primarily focused on meeting business and commercial banking needs but also offers a full suite of competitive personal banking products and services. The Bank has consistently received high customer satisfaction ratings based on periodic customer survey feedback.

The Bank’s President and CEO John M. Jelavich commented, “Given Marysville’s close proximity to Yuba City, the Bank has served many customers located in Marysville and Yuba County since we opened in 2006. Our opening of the branch in Marysville will better position us to provide Yuba County with a responsive, local banking alternative. We believe that having offices in both Yuba City and Marysville enhances our overall coverage of the Yuba and Sutter county markets and will contribute to further asset growth and enhance long term returns for our shareholders.”

The Bank is rated “5-Star Superior” by Bauer Financial and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn

904 B Street, Marysville (Coming Soon)

For more information please visit our website at: http://www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at 530-821-2469.