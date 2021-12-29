Rick Workmon welcomed to Network Real Estate

Rick Workmon has over four decades of executive leadership experience in the wireless industry with an extensive background in wireless real estate transactions. Workmon has a solid foundation for selling and purchasing residential homes.

“All good business is built on communication, dedication, and transparency,“ said Workmon.

Workmon and his wife Sharon relocated from the Bay Area to Grass Valley in 2018. They spent well over a year researching and visiting properties and communities throughout California and Nevada before settling into the Nevada County area and the diverse beauty this region has to offer. Having concluded three real estate transactions in Grass Valley in the past three years, two of those with Network and Kathy Papola, it just seemed natural to enter the real estate practice as a second career.

Workmon has both his BA degree and Executive MBA degree from UC Irvine, CA

He likes to play golf, ride motorcycles, cook, play music, and work in the home gardens.

Call Rick Workmon today for more information on purchasing or selling your home. He is looking forward to sharing what he has learned about the stunning beauty of the Sierra Foothills and its many social amenities.

Reach Rick Workmon (DRE# 01389941) can be reached at 530-575-1747 or at Rick_Workmon@fcworkmon.com .