Rich’s Wash & Wax Auto Detailing reopens in new location

Having moved his business a few times over the years, Richard Clark, Grass Valley native and owner of Rich’s Wash & Wax Auto Detailing, once again has found himself in a new place.

As of Feb. 1, Clark said he’s at 1012 Sutton Way, behind the Gold Country Conference Center.

More recently having been at 144 Brunswick Road, Clark said he had to temporarily close his business for two years while he searched for a new place to operate after someone bought the space from him.

“I just wanted to try to give it another go,” he said.

Clark’s been operating an auto-detailing shop since 1989, which he said he’s enjoyed mostly because he’s been able to be his own employer.

Wash & Wax offers customers a few different services: window tinting, steam cleaning, ceramic wrapping, pin-striping and detailing, according to Clark.

Now on Sutton Way, Clark said he hopes to reach stability, staying in the same place for longer.

“I think I’m going to make it,” he said. “I’m going to make it.”

