Relief Fund awardees announced
Staff Writer
COMPLETE LIST OF AWARDEES
$100,000 to “Safety-net” nonprofits
Child Advocates, $2,500
Community Beyond Violence, $7,500
The Food Bank of Nevada County, $13,500
FREED Center for Independent Living, $8,000
Interfaith Food Ministry, $10,000
tkMomentum, Inc., $8,000
Neighborhood Center for the Arts, $7,000
Nevada County of Schools PARTNERS Family Resource Center, $18,000
Special Olympics Northern California, $2,500
SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center, $5,000
United Way of Nevada County, $18,000
$100,000 to Small Businesses
49’er Fun Park Inc., Grass Valley, $5,000
Arts For The Schools, Truckee, $5,000
Beauty With Kellie, Penn Valley, $1,500
Betts Fit LLC, Truckee, $5,000
Broad Street Inn, Nevada City, $5,000
California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project, Nevada City, $2,500
Carrie Ann Smith, L.AC., Grass Valley, $2,000
Casey Bridges, Nevada City, $2,500
Del Oro Theatre (Sierra Theaters), Grass Valley, $5,000
Dreams in Motion/Shari Brookler Enterprises, Nevada City, $2,500
Flop House Creations, Grass Valley, $2,500
Full Circle Press, Grass Valley, $5,000
Gallery 5830’, Truckee, $5,000
Ike’s Quarter Café, Nevada City, $4,000
J. J. Jackson’s, Nevada City, $5,000
Marjorie McDougal, CMT, LMT, Nevada City, $2,500
Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Nevada City, $5,000
Mountain Stream Meditation, Nevada City, $5,000
Namaste Holistic Healing & Yoga Center, Truckee, $4,000
Nevada City Community Broadcast Group dba KVMR, Nevada City, $4,000
South Pine Café, Grass Valley, $5,000
SRC Party Rentals & Supplies, Grass Valley, $5,000
Tahoe Truckee School of Music, Truckee, $5,000
The Curious Forge LLC, Nevada City, $5,000
VitalLiving Ayurveda Massage & Wellness Spa, Nevada City, $2,000
The Nevada County Relief Fund has announced it awarded 25 small businesses up to $5,000 in micro-grants, just hours after many industries were ordered by the state to substantially restrict their operations.
The Del Oro Theatre was among the businesses to make both lists and was forced to shut down Monday after reopening in late June, following just a 16-day showing.
According to Michael LaMarca — vice president of Sierra Theaters, which owns the Del Oro — the shutdown could also create dire consequences for the theater’s future.
“We might just be shut down temporarily by the governor, but this could have a larger effect in that we might have to be stay shuttered for several months waiting for new product to come out,” LaMarca said.
Because the movie industry is a global business, of which the theater is the “last mile” of many moving parts, the Del Oro is not to able to pivot in the way others may be able to, he said.
Of particular concern is whether movie studios will hold their releases from theaters, which could be devastating for the theater.
“If movie studios become reluctant, then we don’t have a business,” LaMarca said. “That’s our biggest concern.”
The Del Oro was awarded $5,000 from the Relief Fund, covering its summer electricity bill.
According to LaMarca, as early as this week the theater may reopen its snack bar area to the public. The theater also plans to start a fundraising campaign and is in the early stages of planning an outdoor movie night.
“We’ve been working very hard to explore every possible angle to keep our business alive,” LaMarca said.
More than 100 small businesses applied for the micro-grants, according to release. The fund has raised $447,218 and disbursed $410,000, as of Monday.
For more information or to donate, visit http://www.nevcorelief.org.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User