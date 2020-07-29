Raley’s rewards hourly team members

Raley’s announced that they will provide an appreciation award to every hourly store, distribution center, pharmacy, production bakery and support center team member. The reward amount will be $500 for full-time team members and $250 for part-time team members.

“We are grateful for our team members and pleased to be able to give back even more,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “Their dedication is inspiring under normal circumstances and even more so during these difficult circumstances.”

For more information about how Raley’s has been supporting and caring for their team members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their website.

Source: Kevin Buffalino, Raley’s Public Relations & Partnerships Manager