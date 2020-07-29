Raley’s rewards hourly team members
Raley’s rewards hourly team members
Raley’s announced that they will provide an appreciation award to every hourly store, distribution center, pharmacy, production bakery and support center team member. The reward amount will be $500 for full-time team members and $250 for part-time team members.
“We are grateful for our team members and pleased to be able to give back even more,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “Their dedication is inspiring under normal circumstances and even more so during these difficult circumstances.”
For more information about how Raley’s has been supporting and caring for their team members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, visit their website.
Source: Kevin Buffalino, Raley’s Public Relations & Partnerships Manager
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User