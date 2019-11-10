Raley’s launches 33rd annual Food For Families Holiday Drive

SACRAMENTO — Raley’s has launched their 33rd annual Food For Families Holiday Drive with the goal of raising 4.2 million meals to help support local food banks throughout Northern California and Nevada. Through their network of 12 county-level food bank partners, this campaign will benefit over 1.4 million food insecure people within the Raley’s footprint.

Raley’s Food For Families Holiday Drive is unique because 100% of donations stay local to aid the communities in which they were made. With support from our customers, team members and vendors, the campaign can reach the $1.5 million goal, which would provide over 4 million meals throughout the holiday season and beyond.

“Raley’s Food For Families Holiday Drive is our largest annual fundraiser, and we are honored to work together with our customers to help those in our communities struggling with food insecurity,” said Jennie Teel-Wolter, Raley’s Food For Families Board President. “Our generous customers are the real heroes of the holiday drive as they step up each year to partner with us to nourish their neighbors in need.”

To further shine a light on the face of food insecurity, Raley’s Food For Families launched a video campaign in conjunction with the holiday drive. This video highlights how every dollar donated helps a local family in need. The video will air on digital channels and local movie theaters from Nov. 1 through the holidays.

Raley’s covers all administrative costs for the nonprofit, ensuring 100% of the proceeds go directly to food bank partners and those in need. In 2018, Raley’s and their customers raised more than 3.3 million meals during the Holiday Drive, equating to nearly four million pounds of healthy food.

Donations can be made through Dec. 31 at check stands at all Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill and Food Source locations. Individuals can also make donations online at foodforfamilies.org/donate.