Prepare your home for winter — Byers LeafGuard & Roofing to hold an information session on Thursday

Byers LeafGuard and Roofing is hosting an information session on how to prepare your home for the changing seasons, according to a release.

Jeff Fierstein and Ray Byers Jr. will review the basic steps needed to prepare and protect your home throughout the coming fall and winter months. Special attention will be given to simple home improvements that can save time and money, as well as LeafGuard Gutters, Owens Corning and GAF premium roofing.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

Fierstein, Byers general manager has spent over 30 years in the roofing and home improvement industry.

He will be sharing key roofing insights that can save both time and money in managing home upgrades, and also help to minimize risk and maximize home project investments.

Ray Byers Jr., Byers operations manager, spends each day examining home improvement projects, evaluating materials and making certain each and every project Byers encounters is done in the best and most professional manner. He will share new ideas for your home from the many projects he reviews daily.

Interested guests who attend the event can get tips on preparing your home for the next seasons and ask questions on these and other topics:

Roofing materials 2.0, learn what's new in roofing, new cool roof shingles, and synthetic products or Insulation versus radiant barriers.

Signs that a new roof may be needed.

Beat the winter blues with natural daylight in your home.

Put an end to clogged gutters and stay safely on the ground this winter.

Rain downspout and flow management.

