Piety Hill Cottages motel currently in escrow

Michael Trenberth’s business, which he’s run for the last 14 years, is in escrow after being put up for sale last year.

Trenberth said he decided to put Piety Hill Cottages, a motel and bed-and-breakfast on Sacramento Street in Nevada City, up for sale in September. He declined to say what the new owner would do with the business.

Over the last 10-plus years of running the operation, Trenberth said he’s seen the population significantly increase, and has watched as the economy has sped up, slowed and sped up again.

“The community is growing,” he said. “It’s a perfect place to be living.”

Today, his business involves much more online communication, which Trenberth said has “been positive more so than negative.”

The motel owner said he plans to travel and visit family while in retirement, and hopes to move to Southern California.

He said running the motel, which employs two other people, has offered him a great opportunity to meet interesting people in the community. Trenberth mentioned that he didn’t know when the last day of his ownership would be, but suspected that it would occur in April.

