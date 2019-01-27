Penny’s Diner in Grass Valley: Just like grandpa used to make

Hours: 7 a.m to 3 p.m., seven days a week. Will be opening for dinner soon.

As a child, Michelle McConnell remembers watching her great grandfather busily cooking in his kitchen at home.

"He would never feed us anything he didn't make himself," she said. "I remember him kneading dough, churning butter and making his own pasta and ice cream. The meat came from animals he'd hunted. He gave me an enormous appreciation for people who can take basic ingredients and turn them into a delicious dish."

Food has been a running theme throughout McConnell's life — while she was growing up, her mother owned Jeanie's Kitchen in Penn Valley, now known as the Daybreak Cafe.

That's why it was no surprise that she was approached by a friend about taking over Penny's Diner with business partner Travis Wood. Penny Dunbar, who opened the diner in 2008 with her husband Chuck, was ready to sell and McConnell and Wood seemed like a perfect fit.

When handed the keys to the cafe in July, McConnell, family members and friends began the months-long task of renovating. There was much sanding, scrubbing and painting, she said, as well as installing a new computer system and four flat screen TVs. It continues to evolve in phases.

"It's been a labor of love and a true family undertaking — that's how we do it," said McConnell. "One person doesn't take on a challenge, we all do it, even my 5 year old, Madden."

Recommended Stories For You

McConnell had always envisioned owning a restaurant with good food where ladies could gather for lunch and enjoy a mimosa, or men could come in and watch football over breakfast on Sundays.

"I wanted to create a place where all walks of life feel comfortable," she said. "Where family meals are affordable, and where people who are on a diet could find something delicious on the menu — where people could eat food grown locally. I wanted to check all those boxes."

Since taking over, McConnell is the one who oversees daily operations, and the team at Penny's has been slowly adding to the menu and transforming the décor. Many of the 16 staff members who work at the cafe now also worked with the previous owners and are enthusiastic about the changes.

"I'm a perfectionist," said McConnell. "I want us to make everything by hand."

Penny's Diner has two secret weapons — kitchen manager Julio Hurtado and assistant kitchen manager Rachel McMahon, both of whom are accomplished chefs and known for coming up with crowd-pleasing daily specials.

"I believe that accomplished cooks should have artistic freedom," said McConnell. "Julio and Rachel are just so talented, they're geniuses."

Recent examples include carnitas Benedict with house-made Mexican sope topped with eggs, carnitas, chipotle Hollandaise, avocado and cilantro; the French onion sirloin burger topped with grilled onions, Parmesan and jack cheese, and a side of au jus; or French toast stuffed with blueberry cream cheese and topped with a house made blueberry syrup. Other favorites made from scratch include clam chowder, enchiladas and Hurtado's favorite family chile relleno recipe.

Some customers, who have been coming in for years, show up for the longtime favorites, which McConnell describes as "all American homemade food with a personal touch." These include the grilled turkey sandwich and bacon, the Santa Fe chicken sandwich with Ortega chilis, the barbecue chicken sandwich, the tuna melt, Philly cheesesteak, the French dip, the mushroom burger, patty melt, veggie burger, the chili burger and more. A larger selection of salads and soups made in-house will also be added to the menu, said McConnell.

A sampling of the extensive breakfast menu includes a wide selection of omelettes, sirloin and eggs, biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, corned beef hash, waffles, pancakes and more.

Mary Lue Brooks and her son Steve said they come to Penny's at least three times a week, and they've been coming for over a decade.

"We know some of the waitresses since they worked at Perko's," said Mary Lue. "Any time we have to pick up a prescription or go to the hardware store it's an excuse to come here. On Fridays we come just for the clam chowder."

"We've got one customer who comes here every day and one who comes twice a day," said McConnell. "As a single mom, I know how nice it is to have an affordable place to go if you just want to get out of the house."

Large groups, such as the Roamin' Angels vintage car club, have also been reserving tables at Penny's for years.

"It really does feel like a family here," said waitress Beverly Minser. "I know the names of about 90 percent of our customers — and what they like to order. I've watched their kids grow up."

"This feels about as close to my great grandfather's kitchen as I can get," said McConnell. "I'm surrounded by people who feel like family and the chefs can take basic, fresh ingredients and transform them into something mouth-watering."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.