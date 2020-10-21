Panel denies 1849 Brewing Co. extended night hours; OK’s early opening

Citing a high volume of police calls to the establishment, the Grass Valley Planning Commission on Tuesday denied 1849 Brewing Company’s application to extend its evening hours to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

Instead the commission in a 3-to-1 vote, with one abstention, extended the brewery’s morning hours, allowing it to open at 6 a.m.; placed additional conditions on its permit meant to help clear patrons of the general area upon closing; and directed staff to schedule a February hearing in which the commission will either reconsider the proposal or hold a hearing to revoke its license.

Commissioner Tom Ivy recused himself, stating he had done prior business with the company.

Commissioner Terry McAteer voted “no,” stating the extension would amount to a reward to the business.

According to officials, the Grass Valley Police Department received an “inordinate amount of calls” to the Sutton Way establishment, exceeding comparable businesses. However, they did not object to extending morning hours since most of the calls have come at night.

Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said at the meeting while the department has had six or seven calls to similar establishments throughout the year, they’ve been called to 1849 more than 70 times.

“In addition to that, the cooperation we’ve received from these other businesses far exceeds any cooperation that we’ve received from 1849,” Matteoni said. “They just haven’t cooperated with us at all.”

Matteoni said the department compiled the complaints and calls and forwarded them to the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which opened its own case on the brewery.

According to 1849 Manager Kevin Krikorian, the business received an offer from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to suspend its ability to sell alcohol for 45 days in place of a hearing in which its license may be revoked.

The business has until Tuesday to respond, Krikorian said.

According to Matteoni, the business in recent weeks has operated past its 10 p.m. closing time, sometimes staying open as late as 2 a.m., which Krikorian did not dispute. However, he did take issue with the police department’s claims that there were fights in the parking lot.

“According to our security logs and security, there were no events that happened in our parking lot,” Krikorian said.

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said the extended morning hours could be a trial run for the establishment’s compliance as it has had less calls in recent weeks.

“In the last two weeks we have begun to see an improvement, although I’m not in a position to feel two weeks is enough to create a pattern,” Gammelgard said. “It may be a data point but not a trend.”